Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2,709.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.69.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $202.35. 6,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,061. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.51 and a 200 day moving average of $176.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

