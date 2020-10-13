Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Immunic by 78.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,224. Immunic has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $304.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

