Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.05. 592,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

