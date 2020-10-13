Independent Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €163.50 ($192.35).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €139.40 ($164.00) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €132.77. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.