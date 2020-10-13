INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDEXY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

IDEXY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.30. 101,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,513. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

