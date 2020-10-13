ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.24 ($9.69).

A number of research analysts have commented on INGA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

