Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $769.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 3.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.