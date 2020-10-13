INMAX Trading 50.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. INMAX has a total market cap of $81,639.45 and approximately $40,194.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00268630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.01473783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00155502 BTC.

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

