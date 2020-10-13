INT Chain (INT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $889,058.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Ethfinex, OKEx and Allcoin. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.41 or 0.04809015 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031948 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

