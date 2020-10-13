Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTEC. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

NASDAQ NTEC opened at $0.26 on Friday. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 456,255 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 366,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

