Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Position Trimmed by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the period. Integra Lifesciences comprises 2.1% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Integra Lifesciences worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IART. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 202.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 252,381 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 112,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 105,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,565,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,644.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $63.23.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

