Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) will report ($1.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.24). Interpace Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interpace Biosciences.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXG shares. ValuEngine lowered Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of IDXG stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51. Interpace Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

