Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

