INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $314.00

Shares of INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.09), with a volume of 246905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.50 ($4.04).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.94. The company has a market capitalization of $200.56 million and a P/E ratio of 184.12.

About INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

