Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF makes up 2.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 141.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 56,693 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter.

PIZ traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,701. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

