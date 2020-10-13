Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

