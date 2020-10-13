Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.