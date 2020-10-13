Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE VVR opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

