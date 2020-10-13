Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Shares of VTN stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.