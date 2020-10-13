Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has raised its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VLT stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

