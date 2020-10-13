Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.03.
Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile
