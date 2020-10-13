Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

