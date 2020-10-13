Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms have commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 43.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 574,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 296.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 23.2% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. 11,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,476. Investar has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

