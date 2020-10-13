Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,799 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average daily volume of 1,192 call options.
NASDAQ:INMD traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 134,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 664,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 657,848 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth about $18,492,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 248,357 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 784.6% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 258,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 229,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
