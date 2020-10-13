Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,799 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average daily volume of 1,192 call options.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 134,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 664,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 657,848 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth about $18,492,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 248,357 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 784.6% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 258,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 229,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

