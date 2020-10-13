IoT Chain (ITC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.99 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00200453 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

ITC is a token. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

