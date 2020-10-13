Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRTC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.10.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.39. Irhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,222.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $630,416.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,935.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,034,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after buying an additional 505,219 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,675,000 after purchasing an additional 733,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,273,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

