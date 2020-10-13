iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

IRBT stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. iRobot has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,748,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $263,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 882,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,716,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 200.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 178,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

