iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.
IRBT stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. iRobot has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $91.40.
In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,748,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $263,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 882,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,716,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 200.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 178,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.