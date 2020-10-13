iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Northland Securities

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised iRobot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered iRobot from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.88.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,748,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.