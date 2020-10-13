iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 11.9% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,047 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

