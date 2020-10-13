iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,416,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,240,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 388,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 252,273 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5,400.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 238,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,650,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,994,000 after buying an additional 210,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

