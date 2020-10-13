iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 5.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $69.69. 456,102 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38.

