iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 2.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,400,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,929,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 456,102 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38.

