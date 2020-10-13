iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 35.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,550,000 after buying an additional 1,193,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 90,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. 500,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

