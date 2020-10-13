iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,108 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after buying an additional 2,775,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,038,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,614,000 after buying an additional 4,098,967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,171,000 after buying an additional 1,680,572 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,752,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,637,000 after buying an additional 1,264,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,534,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,454,000 after buying an additional 1,059,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,354. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $81.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39.

