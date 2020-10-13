iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKE. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $156,000.

JKE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.64. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,601. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

