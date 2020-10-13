iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 459.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,075 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.88. 299,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

