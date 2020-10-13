iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,527. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.