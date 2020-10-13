iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,527. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

