iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $240.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $241.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.