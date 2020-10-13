iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Cut by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,369,000 after buying an additional 157,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 341,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,541. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

