iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after buying an additional 2,721,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,716,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,591,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,265,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 887,520 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

