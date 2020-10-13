iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. 6,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

