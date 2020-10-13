iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $352.61. The stock had a trading volume of 117,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.10 and a 200 day moving average of $312.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

