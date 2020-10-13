iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,803,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3,413.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 385,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 374,959 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7,205.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after buying an additional 1,328,287 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 91,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

