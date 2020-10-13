iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 126,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,057. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

