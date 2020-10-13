J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,134 ($14.82).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JDW shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

JDW opened at GBX 948.65 ($12.39) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 919.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 954.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

