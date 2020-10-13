James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) versus Mercury General (NASDAQ:MCY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mercury General and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 1 1 0 0 1.50 James River Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Mercury General presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. James River Group has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%. Given Mercury General’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mercury General is more favorable than James River Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Mercury General shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mercury General has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mercury General pays out 96.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. James River Group pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mercury General has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and James River Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 5.15% 12.34% 3.71% James River Group -0.38% 4.42% 0.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercury General and James River Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.58 $320.09 million $2.60 15.94 James River Group $907.13 million 1.66 $38.34 million $1.40 35.10

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercury General beats James River Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alabama, Connecticut, and Mississippi. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

