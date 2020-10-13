Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $154.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $156.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,903,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

