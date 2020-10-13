JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.
Shares of JBGS stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.
In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $548,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,346. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,270 over the last 90 days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $92,717,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 66.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,797 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,461,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $9,450,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
