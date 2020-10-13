JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $548,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,346. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,270 over the last 90 days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $92,717,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 66.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,797 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,461,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $9,450,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.