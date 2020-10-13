Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JDEPF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CSFB reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Jde Peets alerts:

Shares of JDEPF opened at $40.15 on Friday. Jde Peets has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.