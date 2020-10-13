Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.15 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.11 ($2.48).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

