JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. 26,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 177.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.